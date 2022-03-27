Short Interest in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) Increases By 1,259.7%

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 195,800 shares, an increase of 1,259.7% from the February 28th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DMXF. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 180.6% in the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 188,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,968,000 after acquiring an additional 121,363 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 4,611 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after buying an additional 4,019 shares in the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 11,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 4,151 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period.

DMXF stock opened at $61.67 on Friday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.67 and a fifty-two week high of $72.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.51 and a 200-day moving average of $66.81.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

