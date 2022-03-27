Short Interest in iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF) Declines By 87.5%

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 87.5% from the February 28th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

EMIF traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,089. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.90. iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $25.59.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF stock. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 19,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. owned about 2.61% of iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Emerging Markets Infrastructure Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Infrastructure Index (the Index).

