Short Interest in Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) Rises By 104.3%

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 104.3% from the February 28th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE VLT traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.11. 13,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,756. Invesco High Income Trust II has a 1-year low of $11.86 and a 1-year high of $15.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.94.

Get Invesco High Income Trust II alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0964 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.55%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Invesco High Income Trust II in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco High Income Trust II by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Invesco High Income Trust II by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco High Income Trust II by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco High Income Trust II by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. 30.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Invesco High Income Trust II (Get Rating)

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.