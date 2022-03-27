Short Interest in Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) Rises By 104.3%

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 104.3% from the February 28th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of NYSE VLT traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.11. 13,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,756. Invesco High Income Trust II has a 1-year low of $11.86 and a 1-year high of $15.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.94.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0964 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.55%.
About Invesco High Income Trust II (Get Rating)
Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
