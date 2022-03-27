Short Interest in Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) Increases By 166.7%

Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 166.7% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insight Select Income Fund by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 55,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Insight Select Income Fund by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Insight Select Income Fund by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Insight Select Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $5,486,000. Finally, Steph & Co. bought a new position in Insight Select Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. 43.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INSI stock opened at $17.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.36. Insight Select Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $17.50 and a fifty-two week high of $23.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th.

Insight Select Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cutwater Asset Management Corp. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in short-term and long-term debt securities. The fund invests in the securities rated within the highest four grades by Moody's or Standard & Poor's, obligations of the U.S.

