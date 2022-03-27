Short Interest in Innovative Designs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDN) Declines By 77.3%

Innovative Designs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 77.3% from the February 28th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Innovative Designs stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $0.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,156. Innovative Designs has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Innovative Designs Company Profile

Innovative Designs, Inc engages in the marketing of cold weather recreational and industrial clothing products. It operates through the Apparel and Housewrap segment. Its products include floating swimwear, arctic armor, hunting apparel. The company was founded on June 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

