Short Interest in Innovative Designs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDN) Declines By 77.3%

Innovative Designs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 77.3% from the February 28th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Innovative Designs stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $0.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,156. Innovative Designs has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
Innovative Designs Company Profile (Get Rating)
