Short Interest in Hello Pal International Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLLPF) Increases By 226.0%

Hello Pal International Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLLPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,200 shares, an increase of 226.0% from the February 28th total of 28,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 224,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, Fundamental Research decreased their target price on Hello Pal International from $1.56 to $1.19 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of Hello Pal International stock remained flat at $$0.17 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 108,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,729. Hello Pal International has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.35.

Hello Pal International Inc develops, markets, owns, and operates an international social networking platform in Asia. The company's Hello Pal Platform enables users to find and interact with users from all over the world through various means, such as chat messaging, livestreaming, and audio/video calling.

