Short Interest in Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Declines By 91.9%

Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 91.9% from the February 28th total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 207,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PDYPY. Citigroup upgraded Flutter Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group began coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flutter Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from £170.10 ($223.93) to £159.90 ($210.51) in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Flutter Entertainment from £171 ($225.12) to £169 ($222.49) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flutter Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11,693.25.

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

Shares of PDYPY stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.76. 35,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,252. Flutter Entertainment has a 1 year low of $51.77 and a 1 year high of $115.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.80.

Flutter Entertainment Plc engages in the business of online betting and gaming. It operates through the following segments: PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, U.S, and Corporate. The PPB Online segment comprises of Paddy Power, Betfair, and Adjarabet brands. The Australia segment focuses on sports betting services provided to Australian customers using internet with a small proportion using the public telephony system.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.