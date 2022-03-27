Short Interest in Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Rises By 125.0%

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 125.0% from the February 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of BDL stock opened at $34.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a 52-week low of $21.55 and a 52-week high of $47.85.

Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $33.64 million for the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 8.77%.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BDL. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 0.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 150,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $483,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 14.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter.

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc owns and operates a chain of small cocktail lounges and package liquor stores. It operates through the following segments: Package Liquor Stores and Restaurants. The Package Liquor Stores segment consists of retail liquor sales and related items. The Restaurant segment provides casual, standardized dining experiences typical of casual restaurant chains.

