Short Interest in Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGY) Increases By 300.0%

Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Several research firms have issued reports on DRXGY. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Drax Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Drax Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Drax Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of DRXGY stock opened at $19.47 on Friday. Drax Group has a 12-month low of $15.64 and a 12-month high of $21.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.49 and its 200 day moving average is $13.42.

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and, Pellet Production. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the electricity grid.

