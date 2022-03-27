Short Interest in Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) Drops By 58.2%

Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 58.2% from the February 28th total of 7,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DSWL. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deswell Industries in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deswell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Deswell Industries by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 11,716 shares during the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Deswell Industries stock opened at $3.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.00. Deswell Industries has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $5.60.

Deswell Industries, Inc manufactures and sells injection-molded plastic parts and components, electronic products and subassemblies, and metallic molds and accessory parts for original equipment manufacturers and contract manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Plastic Injection Molding and Electronic Products Assembling.

