Short Interest in Core One Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABF) Increases By 268.6%

Core One Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a growth of 268.6% from the February 28th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of CLABF stock opened at $0.78 on Friday. Core One Labs has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $4.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.03.

Core One Labs, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the manufacture of cannabis-infused strips. Its focus is to bring psychedelic medicines to market through novel delivery systems and psychotherapy. The firm offers isogenics, cultivation, extraction and distillation, consulting, cannastrips, and quality and control.

