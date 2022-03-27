Short Interest in Core One Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABF) Increases By 268.6%

Core One Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a growth of 268.6% from the February 28th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of CLABF stock opened at $0.78 on Friday. Core One Labs has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $4.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.03.
Core One Labs Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Core One Labs (CLABF)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for Core One Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core One Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.