Short Interest in ARB Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:ARBFF) Rises By 103.3%

ARB Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:ARBFF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,700 shares, an increase of 103.3% from the February 28th total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ARBFF opened at $37.45 on Friday. ARB has a 12-month low of $20.61 and a 12-month high of $37.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.44 and its 200 day moving average is $36.99.
ARB Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ARB (ARBFF)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for ARB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.