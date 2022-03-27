Short Interest in Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp (NASDAQ:APTM) Drops By 50.9%

Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp (NASDAQ:APTM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 50.9% from the February 28th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Shares of NASDAQ APTM opened at $9.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.66. Alpha Partners Technology Merger has a 1-year low of $9.55 and a 1-year high of $9.92.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APTM. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS bought a new position in Alpha Partners Technology Merger during the third quarter valued at $3,875,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger in the third quarter worth $7,275,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger in the third quarter worth $239,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger in the third quarter worth $304,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger in the third quarter worth $726,000. 34.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. is based in New York.
