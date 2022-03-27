Short Interest in ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX) Expands By 104.8%

ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 756,100 shares, an increase of 104.8% from the February 28th total of 369,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in ADiTx Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $995,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ADiTx Therapeutics by 118.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 200,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 108,607 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ADiTx Therapeutics by 16.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 197,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 28,058 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADiTx Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of ADiTx Therapeutics by 200.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 187,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 124,920 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ADiTx Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

NASDAQ ADTX opened at $0.46 on Friday. ADiTx Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.32 and a one year high of $3.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.95.

ADiTx Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc, a biotech company, develops technologies focuses on improving the health of the immune system through immune reprogramming and monitoring. It develops AditxtScore that allows individuals to understand, manage, and monitor their immune profiles in order to be informed about attacks on or by their immune system; and Apoptotic DNA Immunotherapy, a nucleic acid-based technology that utilizes an approach that mimics the way the body naturally induces tolerance to its own tissues.

