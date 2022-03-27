Shell (NYSE:SHEL) PT Raised to GBX 2,570 at Morgan Stanley

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from GBX 2,440 ($32.12) to GBX 2,570 ($33.83) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Shell from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shell from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Shell in a report on Friday, February 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,066.20.

Shares of NYSE SHEL opened at $55.59 on Wednesday. Shell has a twelve month low of $48.27 and a twelve month high of $56.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $212.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.26.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.25. Shell had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $90.22 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Shell will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.21%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Shell stock. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,001 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000. 11.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

