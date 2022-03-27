Shell (LON:SHEL) Given a GBX 2,551 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 2,551 ($33.58) target price on Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,500 ($32.91) to GBX 2,600 ($34.23) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group set a GBX 2,125 ($27.98) price target on shares of Shell in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,750 ($36.20) price target on shares of Shell in a report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($39.49) target price on shares of Shell in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Shell in a research note on Friday, February 4th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,546.89 ($33.53).
Shares of Shell stock opened at GBX 2,110.50 ($27.78) on Wednesday. Shell has a 12-month low of GBX 1,833.40 ($24.14) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,122.50 ($27.94). The stock has a market capitalization of £160.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.81, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,919.66.
In other Shell news, insider Ben van Beurden sold 190,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,040 ($26.86), for a total transaction of £3,876,000 ($5,102,685.62).
Shell Company Profile (Get Rating)
Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.
