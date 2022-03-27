Shearwater Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Shearwater Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 386,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,695,000. Dimensional International Value ETF accounts for about 10.9% of Shearwater Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Shearwater Capital LLC owned about 0.34% of Dimensional International Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $74,000.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Value ETF stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $33.79. 391,538 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,386. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.65. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1 year low of $30.59 and a 1 year high of $35.63.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.