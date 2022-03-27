Shearwater Capital LLC Invests $696,000 in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Shearwater Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,000. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.6% of Shearwater Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Genworth Financial Inc grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 368.0% in the fourth quarter. Genworth Financial Inc now owns 105,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,454,000 after acquiring an additional 83,175 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,870,000 after acquiring an additional 6,241 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. S.C. Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,584,000. Finally, Rezny Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 213,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,907,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $2.28 on Friday, reaching $454.64. The stock had a trading volume of 6,909,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,873,486. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $441.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $452.96. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $391.76 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

