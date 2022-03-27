Shearwater Capital LLC Invests $308,000 in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Shearwater Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF comprises 0.3% of Shearwater Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $282,000.

Shares of DFAU traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.62. 294,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,727. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.50. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $27.77 and a twelve month high of $33.36.

