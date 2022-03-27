ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Acquired by Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA

Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA grew its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,345 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $948,000. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in ServiceNow by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 125 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 31,639 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,537,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 772 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

NOW stock traded down $19.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $561.87. 1,355,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,480,224. The company has a market capitalization of $112.37 billion, a PE ratio of 492.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $448.27 and a twelve month high of $707.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $556.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $613.60.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 333 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.50, for a total value of $195,637.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 738 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.10, for a total transaction of $405,973.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,386 shares of company stock valued at $23,239,132 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $785.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $850.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $694.07.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

