Senior (OTC:SNIRF) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Senior (OTC:SNIRF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Senior PLC provides engineering solutions. The Company designs, manufactures and markets technology components and systems for the equipment producers primarily in the aerospace, defence, land vehicle and energy markets. Its operating segment consists of Aerospace and Flexonics. Senior PLC is based in Rickmansworth, the United Kingdom. “

SNIRF has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Senior from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 150 ($1.97) in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Senior from GBX 190 ($2.50) to GBX 160 ($2.11) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

OTC SNIRF opened at 1.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is 1.70. Senior has a 1 year low of 1.64 and a 1 year high of 2.02.

Senior Company Profile (Get Rating)

Senior Plc designs, manufactures and markets technology components and systems. The company operates its business through two divisions: Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers various products and systems for structures, fluid conveyance, and gas turbine engines, such as airframe and system components & assemblies, high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, sensors and assemblies, fabricated engine components, and fluid systems ducting & control.

