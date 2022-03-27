Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Acquired by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.8% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,173,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $148,506,000 after acquiring an additional 20,319 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the third quarter valued at about $1,698,000. American Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 21.1% in the third quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,819,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 146.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 276,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,506,000 after buying an additional 164,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,285,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $289,089,000 after purchasing an additional 174,202 shares in the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Sempra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.29.

SRE opened at $162.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $119.56 and a 12 month high of $162.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.84. The stock has a market cap of $51.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.60.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $1.145 dividend. This is an increase from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.44%.

In other Sempra Energy news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total transaction of $369,647.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $122,652.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

