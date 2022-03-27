Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.600-$9.200 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sempra Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.100-$8.700 EPS.

NYSE:SRE opened at $162.46 on Friday. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $119.56 and a 52 week high of $162.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.56 and a 200 day moving average of $133.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.53, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.60.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 11.14%. Sempra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $1.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is a boost from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.44%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Sempra Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sempra Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sempra Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $146.29.

In related news, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $122,652.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total transaction of $369,647.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRE. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $441,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

