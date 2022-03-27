SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS) Short Interest Update

SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 150,100 shares, a growth of 1,371.6% from the February 28th total of 10,200 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 115,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in SemiLEDs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $632,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SemiLEDs in the fourth quarter valued at $161,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in SemiLEDs in the third quarter worth $142,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SemiLEDs in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of SemiLEDs during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. 3.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SemiLEDs in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of SemiLEDs stock opened at $3.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.58. SemiLEDs has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $31.44. The stock has a market cap of $17.13 million, a PE ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.06.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative return on equity of 89.28% and a negative net margin of 48.75%. The business had revenue of $1.47 million during the quarter.

SemiLEDs Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of light emitting diode chips and components. Its products include blue, ultraviolet, green, white, and entertainment LEDs. It offers LED chips, EF flipchip LED series, LED components, UV LED, and lighting products. The firm’s products are used for general lighting applications, including street lights, commercial, industrial, system, and residential lighting.

