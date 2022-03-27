Seeing Machines Limited (OTCMKTS:SEEMF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Seeing Machines Limited (OTCMKTS:SEEMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 96.4% from the February 28th total of 41,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Seeing Machines in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Seeing Machines stock remained flat at $$0.11 during trading hours on Friday. Seeing Machines has a 12-month low of $0.09 and a 12-month high of $0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.12 and a 200 day moving average of $0.13.

Seeing Machines Ltd engages in the provision of computer vision technologies. The firm specializes in computer vision algorithms that track eye gaze, head position, and pupil size to detect driver drowsiness, distraction, and microsleep events which reduces transport related accidents. It operates through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), Aftermarket, and Other.

