SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.150-$-0.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $120 million-$122 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $131.33 million.SecureWorks also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.700-$-0.610 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SCWX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $19.50 to $16.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SecureWorks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of SecureWorks from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of $17.17.

Shares of SCWX opened at $13.70 on Friday. SecureWorks has a 1 year low of $10.05 and a 1 year high of $26.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.00.

SecureWorks ( NASDAQ:SCWX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $127.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.85 million. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.38%. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SecureWorks will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Wendy Thomas acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.89 per share, with a total value of $35,670.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Paul Parrish acquired 5,000 shares of SecureWorks stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.19 per share, for a total transaction of $55,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 15,205 shares of company stock worth $175,199. 86.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in SecureWorks by 209.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 25,934 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in SecureWorks during the third quarter valued at about $1,289,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 12.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 7,111 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SecureWorks during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,010,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of SecureWorks by 6.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. 13.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

