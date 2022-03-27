Secure Trust Bank’s (STB) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,820 ($23.96) target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,899 ($25.00) price objective on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Secure Trust Bank has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,748.20 ($23.01).

STB opened at GBX 1,292.50 ($17.02) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £241.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46. Secure Trust Bank has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,005 ($13.23) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,420 ($18.69). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,288.23 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,270.99.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a GBX 41.10 ($0.54) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is a positive change from Secure Trust Bank’s previous dividend of $20.00. Secure Trust Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.22%.

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates in seven segments: Real Estate Finance, Asset Finance, Commercial Finance, Motor Finance, Retail Finance, Debt Management, and Consumer Mortgages. The Real Estate Finance segment provides loans for residential and commercial investment and development, as well as for mixed development projects.

