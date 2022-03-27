SCYNEXIS (SCYX) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.71) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SCYX opened at $4.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.86, a quick ratio of 7.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $115.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.58 and its 200 day moving average is $5.57. SCYNEXIS has a 12-month low of $3.34 and a 12-month high of $10.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SCYNEXIS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in SCYNEXIS by 65.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of SCYNEXIS by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SCYNEXIS by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 172,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 13,521 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SCYNEXIS during the second quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of SCYNEXIS during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 65.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SCYNEXIS

SCYNEXIS, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel oral and intravenous triterpenoid antifungal for the treatment of several serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

