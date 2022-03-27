SCYNEXIS (SCYX) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.71) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
SCYX opened at $4.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.86, a quick ratio of 7.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $115.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.58 and its 200 day moving average is $5.57. SCYNEXIS has a 12-month low of $3.34 and a 12-month high of $10.25.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SCYNEXIS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.
About SCYNEXIS (Get Rating)
SCYNEXIS, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel oral and intravenous triterpenoid antifungal for the treatment of several serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.
