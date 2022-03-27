Science Applications International (SAIC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 28th. Analysts expect Science Applications International to post earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Science Applications International stock opened at $91.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.66 and its 200 day moving average is $86.21. Science Applications International has a twelve month low of $77.65 and a twelve month high of $96.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.25%.

In related news, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 6,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.72, for a total transaction of $587,094.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAIC. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 836,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $73,352,000 after buying an additional 91,475 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 197,343 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,495,000 after buying an additional 19,911 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 862.9% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 83,808 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,006,000 after buying an additional 75,104 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 465,163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,883,000 after buying an additional 26,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the 4th quarter worth $443,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upgraded shares of Science Applications International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include engineering, technology integration, maintenance of ground and maritime systems, logistics, training and simulation, operation and program support services, and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

