Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) is Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,101 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 1.9% of Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $7,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHZ. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $58,000.

Shares of SCHZ stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.05. 786,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,379,104. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.29 and a fifty-two week high of $55.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.29.

