Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. BNP Paribas raised Schlumberger from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.32.

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $43.68 on Thursday. Schlumberger has a 1 year low of $24.52 and a 1 year high of $46.27. The firm has a market cap of $61.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.09 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 37.88%.

In other news, CAO Howard Guild sold 25,500 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $995,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pierre Chereque sold 8,249 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total value of $324,268.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,823 shares of company stock valued at $3,690,904. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at $5,643,000. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at $329,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 164,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,932,000 after purchasing an additional 5,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 268,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,055,000 after purchasing an additional 6,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

