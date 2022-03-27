Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Upgraded to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF – Get Rating) was upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $234.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.74% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SHLAF. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Schindler from CHF 320 to CHF 300 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Schindler from CHF 280 to CHF 260 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Schindler from CHF 305 to CHF 280 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Schindler from CHF 272 to CHF 260 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Schindler from CHF 270 to CHF 240 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $268.43.

SHLAF opened at $230.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $236.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $259.34. Schindler has a 1 year low of $217.00 and a 1 year high of $329.00.

Schindler Holding AG engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of elevator and escalator systems. It also offers moving walks, transit management solutions, and related maintenance and repair services. The company was founded by Robert Schindler and Eduard Villiger in 1874 and is headquartered in Hergiswil, Switzerland.

