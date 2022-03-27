Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$37.25.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares raised shares of Saputo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Saputo from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Saputo from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Saputo from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Get Saputo alerts:

Shares of TSE:SAP traded down C$0.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$29.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 439,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,617. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.40. Saputo has a 12 month low of C$26.21 and a 12 month high of C$42.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$29.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$30.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.17 billion and a PE ratio of 35.74.

Saputo ( TSE:SAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.33. The business had revenue of C$3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.79 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Saputo will post 1.6300001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. Saputo’s payout ratio is 87.80%.

In related news, Director Terry Brockman sold 93,936 shares of Saputo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.21, for a total transaction of C$2,837,806.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,136,100.10. Also, Senior Officer Carl Colizza acquired 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$30.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$251,739.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 42,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,276,893.

About Saputo (Get Rating)

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.