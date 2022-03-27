Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 29th.

NASDAQ:SAL opened at $57.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.34. Salisbury Bancorp has a twelve month low of $40.10 and a twelve month high of $59.90. The company has a market cap of $165.31 million, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.76.

Salisbury Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SAL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.12. Salisbury Bancorp had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $13.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.30 million. On average, analysts expect that Salisbury Bancorp will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is an increase from Salisbury Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Salisbury Bancorp’s payout ratio is 22.30%.

In other news, EVP Todd J. Rubino sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $56,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 5,760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

Salisbury Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. Its products include checking accounts, savings and mortgage market accounts, mortgage loans, health savings account, and retirement account.

