Safran (EPA:SAF) Given a €136.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Safran (EPA:SAF – Get Rating) has been given a €136.00 ($149.45) price objective by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 30.19% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($104.40) target price on Safran in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Barclays set a €134.00 ($147.25) target price on Safran in a research note on Monday, January 17th. UBS Group set a €133.00 ($146.15) target price on Safran in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €125.00 ($137.36) price objective on Safran in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($153.85) price objective on Safran in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Safran presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €124.36 ($136.66).

EPA SAF opened at €104.46 ($114.79) on Friday. Safran has a 12 month low of €67.17 ($73.81) and a 12 month high of €92.36 ($101.49). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €108.08 and its 200-day moving average price is €109.26.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

