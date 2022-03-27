SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) Achieves Market Cap of $323.47 Million

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. SafeMoon has a market cap of $323.47 million and $36,250.00 worth of SafeMoon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SafeMoon has traded 6% higher against the dollar. One SafeMoon coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SafeMoon Coin Profile

SafeMoon’s official Twitter account is @safemoon . The Reddit community for SafeMoon is https://reddit.com/r/SafeMoon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safemoon protocol aims to create a self-regenerating automatic liquidity providing protocol that would pay out-static rewards to holders and penalize sellers. “

SafeMoon Coin Trading

