S.C. Financial Services Inc. Takes Position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

S.C. Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 372.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the third quarter worth $78,000.

Shares of NASDAQ RDVY opened at $50.09 on Friday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $53.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.154 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%.

