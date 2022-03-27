S.C. Financial Services Inc. Makes New Investment in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

S.C. Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTCS. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 264.9% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 69.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the third quarter valued at $137,000.

Shares of FTCS opened at $77.97 on Friday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $69.46 and a 1 year high of $85.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.75 and a 200-day moving average of $78.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a $0.196 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

