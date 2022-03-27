S.C. Financial Services Inc. Makes New $292,000 Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

S.C. Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period.

Shares of SPLG opened at $53.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.03. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $45.89 and a 12-month high of $56.44.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

