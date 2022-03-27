S.C. Financial Services Inc. Buys Shares of 9,350 iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

S.C. Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IXN. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,225.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,284,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,763,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961,196 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 682.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,112,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,017,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586,980 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 541.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,105,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466,184 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 812.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,573,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,107.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,986,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,360 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Tech ETF stock opened at $57.73 on Friday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $50.04 and a 12-month high of $65.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.60.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

