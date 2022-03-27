S.C. Financial Services Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (NYSEARCA:PJUN)

S.C. Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (NYSEARCA:PJUN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 41,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,000. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New makes up 1.5% of S.C. Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. S.C. Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.92% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 2.0% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 16,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 5.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New in the third quarter worth about $490,000.

Shares of PJUN opened at $32.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.73. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New has a 1-year low of $30.54 and a 1-year high of $32.29.

