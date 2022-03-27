Royal Bank of Canada Increases IG Group (OTCMKTS:IGGHY) Price Target to GBX 1,100

IG Group (OTCMKTS:IGGHY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,075 ($14.15) to GBX 1,100 ($14.48) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS IGGHY opened at $10.95 on Friday. IG Group has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $13.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.78 and its 200 day moving average is $10.98.

About IG Group (Get Rating)

IG Group Holdings plc engages in the online trading business worldwide. The company offers Over-the-counter (OTC) leveraged derivatives, which include CFD (contracts for difference) that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, as well as access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits and a limited risk account; and spread bets and options.

