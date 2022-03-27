Roth CH Acquisition V Co (NASDAQ:ROCLU) Short Interest Update

Roth CH Acquisition V Co (NASDAQ:ROCLU – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 79.2% from the February 28th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROCLU opened at $10.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.02. Roth CH Acquisition V has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $10.16.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roth CH Acquisition V in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,915,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Roth CH Acquisition V in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,389,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Roth CH Acquisition V in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,208,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Roth CH Acquisition V in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,075,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roth CH Acquisition V in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,540,000.

