Rogers Sugar (OTCMKTS:RSGUF) Stock Price Up 1%

Rogers Sugar Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSGUF – Get Rating) rose 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.04 and last traded at $5.03. Approximately 400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 5,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.98.

RSGUF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.65.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.64.

Rogers Sugar, Inc engages in the refining, packaging, and marketing of sugar products. Its products include brown sugar, by-products, dry blending, granulated sugar, icing sugar, jam and jelly mix, liquid sugar, organic sugar, plantation raw sugar, stevia, and syrups. The company was founded on September 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

