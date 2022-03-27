Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Shares Purchased by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,883 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RCI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 20.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,120 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $15,668,000 after purchasing an additional 48,530 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 239.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 147,763 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,857,000 after purchasing an additional 104,284 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 15.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 217,075 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $11,535,000 after purchasing an additional 29,354 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 159.0% in the third quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,252 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 6,293 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. CIBC upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rogers Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.25.

Shares of Rogers Communications stock opened at $54.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.86. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.19 and a 12-month high of $54.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $27.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.45.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.396 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.29%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

