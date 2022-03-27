RMB Capital Management LLC Sells 4,798 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

RMB Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,798 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $9,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Copart by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 585,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,242,000 after acquiring an additional 68,539 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Copart by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,351,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $178,233,000 after acquiring an additional 49,480 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Copart during the 3rd quarter worth $180,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Copart by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Copart by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of CPRT opened at $126.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.24. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.75 and a 52-week high of $161.12.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $867.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.99 million. Copart had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 34.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

