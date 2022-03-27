RMB Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,943 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $3,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BILL. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bill.com by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,804,000 after purchasing an additional 23,244 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in Bill.com by 6.4% during the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 242,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,744,000 after purchasing an additional 14,531 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Bill.com by 26.7% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com in the third quarter worth about $398,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bill.com alerts:

In other Bill.com news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.30, for a total value of $2,483,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.43, for a total value of $1,354,795.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,169 shares of company stock worth $20,401,473. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BILL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bill.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup began coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $209.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Bill.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Bill.com from $370.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.25.

BILL opened at $219.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $208.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $249.89. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.00 and a 12-month high of $348.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $156.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.58 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 54.69%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bill.com (Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.