RMB Capital Management LLC Invests $2.53 Million in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 35,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CP. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 58,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after acquiring an additional 18,940 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 2,281.7% during the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 329,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,671,000 after acquiring an additional 315,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter worth about $1,245,000. Institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CP. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised Canadian Pacific Railway to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.50.

CP opened at $82.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $77.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.73 and its 200-day moving average is $73.10. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a one year low of $64.37 and a one year high of $83.11.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 35.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 17.51%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

