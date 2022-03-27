RMB Capital Management LLC Has $6.64 Million Holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,449 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 755 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $6,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter valued at $194,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider Michael Polelle sold 562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total value of $49,411.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total transaction of $62,441.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,087 shares of company stock worth $721,847 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GWRE stock opened at $91.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.83. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.38 and a 52 week high of $130.95.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The technology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $204.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.47 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 16.97% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $144.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $101.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $146.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.11.

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

