RMB Capital Management LLC Has $2.45 Million Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

RMB Capital Management LLC reduced its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 572 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 122.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,041,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $396,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779,586 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,252,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,119,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177,066 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,201,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $644,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,955 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 46.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,903,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $385,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 24.0% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,499,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $353,330,000 after acquiring an additional 869,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO James L. Robo purchased 64,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.26 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,026.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Naren K. Gursahaney acquired 2,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $73.62 per share, for a total transaction of $147,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 73,691 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,077 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $83.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.44. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.79 and a 1 year high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 93.92%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.86.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

